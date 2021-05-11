Morgan Stanley Trims Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price to $156.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.43. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,903 shares of company stock worth $11,201,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

