Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 139,469 shares.The stock last traded at $253.32 and had previously closed at $262.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.48.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $685,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total transaction of $959,813.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,215 shares of company stock worth $42,497,766 in the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 7.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

