MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 139.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $59,795,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

UPRO stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 175,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,220. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $109.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52.

