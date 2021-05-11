MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $26,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,614,430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.03 and a 200-day moving average of $210.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

