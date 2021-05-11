MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Purchases 2,055 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 3,736.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

TQQQ stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,122,477. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $112.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

