MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Purchases New Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $295,803,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after buying an additional 931,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after buying an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. 274,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $44.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

