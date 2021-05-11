MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 627 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.4% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in AT&T by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 24,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 578,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 442,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.55. 232,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,540,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.