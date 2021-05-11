MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $95.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,313,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,641 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,931 in the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,813,000 after buying an additional 503,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

