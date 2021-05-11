MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

