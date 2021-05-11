MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 887 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,871,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. CSX Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.