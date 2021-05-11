MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 2,597 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,388,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.