MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.