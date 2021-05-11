MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 776 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $151.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

