MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 949 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

TRV opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day moving average of $143.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,068 shares of company stock valued at $25,206,262. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

