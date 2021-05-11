Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.17

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.17 and traded as high as C$13.61. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.34, with a volume of 146,768 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.48%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

