Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%.

Shares of NSSC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.53. 42,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,814. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $615.17 million, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

