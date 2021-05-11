National Bank Financial Boosts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$18.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

CAS stock opened at C$13.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.99.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.11%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

