National Bank Financial Comments on Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lassonde Industries in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $13.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.32 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$515.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$496.00 million.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

