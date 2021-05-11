National Bank Financial Comments on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.43.

Shares of PBH opened at C$120.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$77.21 and a 12 month high of C$123.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$107.17.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

