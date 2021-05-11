National Bank Financial Increases Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$195.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$198.42.

TSE FNV opened at C$179.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$163.56. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.48.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

