National Bank Financial Increases GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$65.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDI. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.00.

TSE:GDI opened at C$54.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$760.84 million and a P/E ratio of 25.65. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$28.00 and a one year high of C$59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.15.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$382.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

