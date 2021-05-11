National Bank Financial Weighs in on ECN Capital Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.66 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ECN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.06.

ECN opened at C$8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -74.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.08. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.22 and a 1 year high of C$8.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -64.53%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

