National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 824,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,812. The company has a market capitalization of $338.03 million, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.