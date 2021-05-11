National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Andrew Agg Purchases 17 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.16) per share, with a total value of £158.27 ($206.78).

LON:NG opened at GBX 930 ($12.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 891.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 888.23. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,020.38 ($13.33).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

