National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. National Health Investors accounts for approximately 2.2% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of National Health Investors worth $19,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $40,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $69.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,071. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

