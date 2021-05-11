National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $82,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after buying an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

