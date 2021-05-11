National Vision (EYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,283.57, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

