Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.30 Million

Analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post sales of $131.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.60 million. Nautilus posted sales of $114.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $579.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.00 million to $621.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $724.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on NLS shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $9,399,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,074,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NLS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. 52,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nautilus has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $31.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

