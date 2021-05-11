Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Nautilus has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

