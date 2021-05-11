Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.56. 20,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,253. Nautilus has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $31.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86.

NLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

