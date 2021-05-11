Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Naviaddress coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00083014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00019107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00059561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00106693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.00786096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001736 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

