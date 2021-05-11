NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Tops $1.81 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00008576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $77.97 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00061903 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.97 or 0.00313913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00029675 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005610 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 373,289,216 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

