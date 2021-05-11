Needham & Company LLC Boosts Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $82.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $72.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,245 shares of company stock worth $530,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

