Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC decreased its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57,076 shares during the quarter. Nelnet accounts for approximately 12.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 0.80% of Nelnet worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,777,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nelnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 34.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $78.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

