Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Announces Earnings Results

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

NYSE NNI opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 68.18 and a quick ratio of 68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

