NeoGames S.A.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 18th (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames’ (NASDAQ:NGMS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 18th. NeoGames had issued 4,807,522 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $81,727,874 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,049,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,447,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

