Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.18.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,813. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.