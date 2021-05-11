Neutrino USD Achieves Market Cap of $395.50 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $395.50 million and $28.01 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $419.76 or 0.00755411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00066991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00247969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $650.64 or 0.01170906 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.41 or 0.00731387 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,995,292 coins and its circulating supply is 397,994,740 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

