New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

