New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $12.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,061,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after buying an additional 2,753,810 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 1,018,731 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $10,286,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,630,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,469,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

