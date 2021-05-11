New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth about $5,202,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 803,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,920,000 after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $892,575.00. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 101,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $3,550,737.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $792,517.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,378 shares of company stock worth $18,229,987 over the last ninety days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

