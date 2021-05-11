New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 16,300 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 206.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $146,753,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 715.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,886 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,442 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 819,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 78.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,322,000 after acquiring an additional 691,862 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

ACGL opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.