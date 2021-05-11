New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.07 Million Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,581,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CorVel by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel stock opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.54. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $121.00.

In related news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $106,750.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 580 shares in the company, valued at $60,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $548,211.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,507,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,109,055.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,537 shares of company stock worth $14,168,516. Insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.