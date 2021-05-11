New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $929,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 206.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 7,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

