New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of National Presto Industries worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NPK opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.24. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $117.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

