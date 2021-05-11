New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of ProPetro worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ProPetro by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after acquiring an additional 754,132 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $4,151,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $912,061.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,977 shares of company stock worth $918,435. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

PUMP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.