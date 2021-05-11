New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 723 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at $312,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director George M. Marcus sold 101,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $3,550,737.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,517.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin E. Louie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,609.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,378 shares of company stock worth $18,229,987. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.