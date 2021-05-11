New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,287,000 after acquiring an additional 155,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 463.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

