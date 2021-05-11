New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,519 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,400 shares of company stock worth $8,588,212. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.