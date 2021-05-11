New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of CALM stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.